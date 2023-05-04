The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 64.01, however, the company has experienced a 0.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/24/23 that Coca-Cola Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates Amid Price Increases

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $69.82, which is $6.23 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KO on May 04, 2023 was 13.20M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has seen a 0.16% increase in the past week, with a 2.00% rise in the past month, and a 3.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.95% for KO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for KO’s stock, with a 4.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

KO Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.48. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw 0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from QUAN NANCY, who sale 85,906 shares at the price of $63.97 back on May 02. After this action, QUAN NANCY now owns 209,710 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $5,495,656 using the latest closing price.

Quincey James, the Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 150,000 shares at $64.33 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Quincey James is holding 442,546 shares at $9,649,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.