The -12.73% Simple Moving Average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has seen a 1.15% increase in the past week, with a -18.51% drop in the past month, and a -31.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for CLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.73% for CLF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is above average at 16.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is $22.76, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for CLF is 508.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLF on May 04, 2023 was 10.24M shares.

CLF) stock’s latest price update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.77 in comparison to its previous close of 15.28, however, the company has experienced a 1.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Steel Maker Cleveland-Cliffs Beats Wall Street Earnings Estimates. The Stock Falls.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLF reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CLF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CLF, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

CLF Trading at -17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.50. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw -6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from MICHAEL RALPH S III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.96 back on May 02. After this action, MICHAEL RALPH S III now owns 171,840 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $149,592 using the latest closing price.

Goncalves Celso L Jr, the EVP, CFO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., purchase 6,500 shares at $15.18 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Goncalves Celso L Jr is holding 237,727 shares at $98,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 60.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.64. Total debt to assets is 25.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.