TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 1.78. However, the company has seen a 11.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is $1.67, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 48.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WULF on May 04, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF’s stock has seen a 11.32% increase for the week, with a 71.84% rise in the past month and a 71.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.69% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.35% for WULF’s stock, with a 65.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 79.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares surge +84.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +162.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4639. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 165.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.