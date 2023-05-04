Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40x which is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYNA is $105.67, which is $72.09 above the current price. The public float for SYNA is 39.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYNA on May 04, 2023 was 471.63K shares.

SYNA) stock’s latest price update

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.50 in comparison to its previous close of 88.77, however, the company has experienced a -18.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Synaptics CEO Says Chip Shortages Could Return Sooner Than You Think

SYNA’s Market Performance

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has seen a -18.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.74% decline in the past month and a -48.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for SYNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.02% for SYNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SYNA, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

SYNA Trading at -31.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -29.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA fell by -19.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.74. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Awsare Saleel, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $115.28 back on Mar 09. After this action, Awsare Saleel now owns 33,755 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $576,402 using the latest closing price.

Butler Dean Warren sale 1,350 shares at $119.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Butler Dean Warren is holding 34,396 shares at $161,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.