SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)’s stock price has plunge by 2.67relation to previous closing price of 14.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Right Now?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SSRM is 205.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of SSRM was 1.67M shares.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM’s stock has seen a 5.64% increase for the week, with a -0.13% drop in the past month and a -12.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for SSR Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.97% for SSRM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2022.

SSRM Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Farid Fady Adel Edward, who sale 2,955 shares at the price of $13.31 back on Mar 08. After this action, Farid Fady Adel Edward now owns 115,466 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $39,331 using the latest closing price.

White Alison Lynn, the Chief Financial Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 2,439 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that White Alison Lynn is holding 66,077 shares at $32,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.23 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +16.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.20. Total debt to assets is 7.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.