Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for PSLV is 496.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on May 04, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV)’s stock price has increased by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 8.69. However, the company has seen a 3.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV’s Market Performance

PSLV’s stock has risen by 3.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.42% and a quarterly rise of 7.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.63% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of 18.46% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw 6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.