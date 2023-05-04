Sprott Physical Gold Trust’s (PHYS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PHYS stock has gone up by 3.12%, with a monthly gain of 1.43% and a quarterly surge of 8.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for PHYS’s stock, with a 14.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) Right Now?

The public float for PHYS is 400.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for PHYS on May 04, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has surged by 0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 15.87, but the company has seen a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PHYS Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 13.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.