Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for CXM is 123.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for CXM on May 04, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CXM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) has decreased by -4.62 when compared to last closing price of 11.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has seen a -7.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.31% decline in the past month and a 7.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for CXM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.55% for CXM’s stock, with a 8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CXM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw 36.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Thomas Ragy, who sale 1,557 shares at the price of $11.89 back on May 01. After this action, Thomas Ragy now owns 499,937 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $18,513 using the latest closing price.

Adams Diane, the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of Sprinklr Inc., sale 450 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Adams Diane is holding 282,728 shares at $5,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.