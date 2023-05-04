SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has decreased by -1.12 when compared to last closing price of 4.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/01/23 that SoFi Saw Personal Loans Soar This Quarter. Why That Might Not Be A Good Thing.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

The public float for SOFI is 870.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on May 04, 2023 was 33.00M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stock saw a decrease of -14.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.85% for SOFI’s stock, with a -16.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SOFI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

SOFI Trading at -18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares sank -17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Mar 16. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 6,300,539 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $242,712 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 180,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 5,984,110 shares at $995,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.