Should You Invest in SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOUN is $4.90, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 155.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.33% of that float. The average trading volume for SOUN on May 04, 2023 was 16.76M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has plunged by -2.10 when compared to previous closing price of 2.38, but the company has seen a -0.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

SOUN’s Market Performance

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.41% drop in the past month, and a 13.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.37% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.34% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 31.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,949 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Apr 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,034,198 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $9,827 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 795,846 shares at $151,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 113.00, with -202.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.