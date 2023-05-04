Should You Invest in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RAD is $1.50, which is -$0.42 below the current market price. The public float for RAD is 54.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.55% of that float. The average trading volume for RAD on May 04, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)’s stock price has plunge by -3.03relation to previous closing price of 1.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that Rite Aid Seeks Direction Amid Legal, Sales Woes

RAD’s Market Performance

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has seen a -11.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.11% decline in the past month and a -49.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for RAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.12% for RAD’s stock, with a -60.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RAD Trading at -28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2785. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -42.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -3.11. Equity return is now at value 533.70, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.