Should You Invest in Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 5.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for DBGI on May 04, 2023 was 451.11K shares.

DBGI) stock’s latest price update

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)’s stock price has increased by 18.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.79. However, the company has seen a 18.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI’s stock has risen by 18.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.25% and a quarterly drop of -68.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.62% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.80% for DBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -85.00% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -23.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares sank -23.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +24.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0508. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -77.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -272.30. Equity return is now at value 314.20, with -107.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.