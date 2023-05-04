Should You Invest in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for CGC is $2.09, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for CGC is 331.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.16% of that float. The average trading volume for CGC on May 04, 2023 was 5.83M shares.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has decreased by -0.82 when compared to last closing price of 1.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

CGC’s Market Performance

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a -4.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.40% decline in the past month and a -60.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for CGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.97% for CGC stock, with a simple moving average of -55.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGC

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGC reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for CGC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

CGC Trading at -33.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -27.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4000. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 3,733 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Dec 28. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 19,679 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $11,087 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 3,717 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 25,137 shares at $11,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-111.20 for the present operating margin

-25.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -58.08. The total capital return value is set at -10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.36. Total debt to assets is 29.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.