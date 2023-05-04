Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNTG is 1.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of SNTG on May 04, 2023 was 857.85K shares.

SNTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) has surged by 55.51 when compared to previous closing price of 2.63, but the company has seen a 148.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNTG’s Market Performance

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) has seen a 148.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 155.91% gain in the past month and a 84.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 88.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.68% for SNTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 126.48% for SNTG’s stock, with a 70.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNTG Trading at 115.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 88.61%, as shares surge +142.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTG rose by +148.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Sentage Holdings Inc. saw 113.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sentage Holdings Inc. stands at -48.32. The total capital return value is set at -8.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.34.

Based on Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.95. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.