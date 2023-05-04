Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.72 compared to its previous closing price of 37.95. However, the company has seen a -6.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) Right Now?

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) by analysts is $45.00, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for RYI is 19.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of RYI was 336.07K shares.

RYI’s Market Performance

The stock of Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has seen a -6.69% decrease in the past week, with a 2.58% rise in the past month, and a -11.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for RYI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.71% for RYI’s stock, with a 10.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RYI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $35 based on the research report published on August 15th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RYI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2019.

RYI Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYI fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.56. In addition, Ryerson Holding Corporation saw 16.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYI starting from PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $35.08 back on Feb 28. After this action, PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC now owns 11,924,478 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation, valued at $140,322,193 using the latest closing price.

Larson Stephen P., the Director of Ryerson Holding Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $30.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Larson Stephen P. is holding 75,000 shares at $303,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryerson Holding Corporation stands at +6.18. The total capital return value is set at 39.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.71. Equity return is now at value 47.20, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 26.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.