RXO Inc. (RXO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.97 compared to its previous closing price of 18.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that Truckers’ Earnings Signal Economy May Be Near Bottom

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) is 24.43x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RXO Inc. (RXO) is $22.62, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 116.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On May 04, 2023, RXO’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO stock saw a decrease of 12.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.66% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for RXO Inc. (RXO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.55% for RXO’s stock, with a 5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXO reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RXO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to RXO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

RXO Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +12.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.55. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc. (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RXO Inc. (RXO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.