Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has seen a -38.31% decrease in the past week, with a -52.67% drop in the past month, and a -66.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.45% for FRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.50% for FRBK’s stock, with a -69.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) is above average at 3.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is $4.00, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for FRBK is 45.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRBK on May 04, 2023 was 872.51K shares.

FRBK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) has plunged by -14.48 when compared to previous closing price of 0.88, but the company has seen a -38.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRBK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FRBK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FRBK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2016.

FRBK Trading at -49.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.84%, as shares sank -49.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBK fell by -38.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2076. In addition, Republic First Bancorp Inc. saw -65.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRBK starting from Duster Benjamin, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Duster Benjamin now owns 100 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc., valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

MADONNA HARRY, the President of Republic First Bancorp Inc., sale 100 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MADONNA HARRY is holding 44,900 shares at $300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stands at +14.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 28.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.30. Total debt to assets is 1.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.