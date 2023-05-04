Real-Time Update: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has seen a 3.82% increase in the past week, with a -25.11% drop in the past month, and a -39.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.47% for RXRX’s stock, with a -42.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RXRX is $16.86, which is $11.67 above the current price. The public float for RXRX is 149.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on May 04, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.16 compared to its previous closing price of 4.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $17 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RXRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at -23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -33.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Borgeson Blake, who sale 8,885 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Apr 18. After this action, Borgeson Blake now owns 7,558,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $52,730 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $6.64 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 906,710 shares at $265,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.