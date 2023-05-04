Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) has surged by 10.68 when compared to previous closing price of 7.40, but the company has seen a -0.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) is above average at 2.86x. The 36-month beta value for METC is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for METC is $11.75, which is $3.56 above than the current price. The public float for METC is 24.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume of METC on May 04, 2023 was 378.00K shares.

METC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a -7.14% drop in the past month, and a -21.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for METC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.63% for METC’s stock, with a -18.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see METC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for METC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to METC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

METC Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc. saw -6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.89 back on Sep 02. After this action, FRISCHKORN DAVID E K now owns 30,439 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc., valued at $49,450 using the latest closing price.

FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that FRISCHKORN DAVID E K is holding 35,439 shares at $58,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc. stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57. Equity return is now at value 40.70, with 22.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.