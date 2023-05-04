Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QTRX is 1.32.

The public float for QTRX is 34.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTRX on May 04, 2023 was 287.61K shares.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX)’s stock price has soared by 33.66 in relation to previous closing price of 12.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QTRX’s Market Performance

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has experienced a 38.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 46.95% rise in the past month, and a 14.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for QTRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.38% for QTRX’s stock, with a 36.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on August 15th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTRX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for QTRX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to QTRX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

QTRX Trading at 37.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares surge +42.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX rose by +38.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from DOYLE MICHAEL A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Aug 15. After this action, DOYLE MICHAEL A now owns 48,614 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $152,418 using the latest closing price.

Toloue Masoud, the President & CEO of Quanterix Corporation, purchase 105,000 shares at $10.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Toloue Masoud is holding 185,823 shares at $1,095,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.57 for the present operating margin

+43.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corporation stands at -91.64. The total capital return value is set at -16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.44. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.94. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.