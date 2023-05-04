PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has gone up by 5.17% for the week, with a -7.21% drop in the past month and a -24.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.56% for PCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for PCT’s stock, with a -15.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

The public float for PCT is 109.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCT on May 04, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has soared by 4.56 in relation to previous closing price of 6.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCT reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for PCT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PCT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

PCT Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 72,716 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,159,709 shares at $539,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.