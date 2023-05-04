Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is $11.00, The public float for PLX is 41.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLX on May 04, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) has surged by 19.32 when compared to previous closing price of 2.64, but the company has seen a 16.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PLX’s Market Performance

PLX’s stock has risen by 16.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.53% and a quarterly rise of 94.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.23% for PLX’s stock, with a 117.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2020.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to PLX, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

PLX Trading at 45.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +43.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. saw 129.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Schwartz Aharon, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Jan 03. After this action, Schwartz Aharon now owns 174,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $155,815 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.32 for the present operating margin

+58.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -31.33. The total capital return value is set at -51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.27. Equity return is now at value 151.00, with -24.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.