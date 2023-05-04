Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.68 in comparison to its previous close of 27.10, however, the company has experienced a -7.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRVA is 103.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On May 04, 2023, PRVA’s average trading volume was 685.48K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stock saw a decrease of -7.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for PRVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $33 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

PRVA Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.60. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Morris Matthew Shawn, who sale 8,094 shares at the price of $27.26 back on May 02. After this action, Morris Matthew Shawn now owns 105,645 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $220,642 using the latest closing price.

Mehrotra Parth, the President and COO of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 7,625 shares at $27.26 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Mehrotra Parth is holding 82,229 shares at $207,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.