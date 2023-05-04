Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) Stock: A -11.43% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has gone down by -14.77% for the week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month and a -16.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.43% for PLNT’s stock, with a -6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLNT is $94.88, which is $25.94 above the current price. The public float for PLNT is 81.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLNT on May 04, 2023 was 844.23K shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has plunge by -14.25relation to previous closing price of 81.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at -10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.65. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Simmons Jennifer, who sale 15 shares at the price of $77.73 back on Apr 10. After this action, Simmons Jennifer now owns 6,706 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $1,166 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 86 shares at $74.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,721 shares at $6,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.