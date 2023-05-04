Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has seen a -5.21% decrease in the past week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month, and a -1.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for PAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for PAA’s stock, with a 2.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAA is at 1.66.

The public float for PAA is 451.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for PAA on May 04, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

PAA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has decreased by -0.48 when compared to last closing price of 12.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PAA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PAA Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.