Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Stock Showcases 7.53% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has seen a 5.93% increase in the past week, with a 6.85% gain in the past month, and a 17.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for PEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for PEN’s stock, with a 39.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) is 1,866.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEN is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Penumbra Inc. (PEN) is $313.80, which is -$1.71 below the current market price. The public float for PEN is 36.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.74% of that float. On May 04, 2023, PEN’s average trading volume was 340.42K shares.

PEN) stock’s latest price update

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN)’s stock price has soared by 7.01 in relation to previous closing price of 281.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEN

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEN reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for PEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PEN, setting the target price at $212 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

PEN Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.97. In addition, Penumbra Inc. saw 35.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Bose Arani, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $285.87 back on May 01. After this action, Bose Arani now owns 182,629 shares of Penumbra Inc., valued at $1,429,328 using the latest closing price.

Bose Arani, the Director of Penumbra Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $275.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Bose Arani is holding 431,342 shares at $1,377,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.72 for the present operating margin

+62.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penumbra Inc. stands at -0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Penumbra Inc. (PEN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 17.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.