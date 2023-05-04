Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 8.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that Peloton Earnings Are Coming. What Investors Will Be Watching.

Is It Worth Investing in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTON is 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PTON is $15.74, which is $7.12 above the current price. The public float for PTON is 310.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on May 04, 2023 was 9.56M shares.

PTON’s Market Performance

The stock of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has seen a 2.67% increase in the past week, with a -24.59% drop in the past month, and a -46.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for PTON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.29% for PTON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTON reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for PTON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTON, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

PTON Trading at -18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -24.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw 11.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 25,428 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 27,401 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $332,064 using the latest closing price.

Cortese Thomas, the Chief Product Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 18,965 shares at $13.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Cortese Thomas is holding 413 shares at $247,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.42 for the present operating margin

+16.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at -78.94. The total capital return value is set at -48.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.07. Equity return is now at value -418.40, with -71.90 for asset returns.

Based on Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), the company’s capital structure generated 400.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.01. Total debt to assets is 58.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 384.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.