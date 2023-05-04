Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRTK is 1.60.

The public float for PRTK is 46.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRTK on May 04, 2023 was 700.23K shares.

PRTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) has jumped by 7.74 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRTK’s Market Performance

PRTK’s stock has risen by 4.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.36% and a quarterly drop of -21.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.87% for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.07% for PRTK’s stock, with a -27.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PRTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTK reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for PRTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

WBB Securities gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PRTK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

PRTK Trading at -16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -38.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTK rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2060. In addition, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTK starting from DONDERO JAMES D, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Mar 23. After this action, DONDERO JAMES D now owns 2,156,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $173,000 using the latest closing price.

DONDERO JAMES D, the 10% Owner of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 106,000 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that DONDERO JAMES D is holding 2,056,000 shares at $187,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTK

Equity return is now at value 40.60, with -38.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.