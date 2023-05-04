P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) has surged by 29.52 when compared to previous closing price of 1.66, but the company has seen a 86.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

The public float for PIII is 25.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.32% of that float. On May 04, 2023, PIII’s average trading volume was 285.08K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PIII’s Market Performance

PIII stock saw an increase of 86.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 107.73% and a quarterly increase of 65.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.87% for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 83.33% for PIII’s stock, with a -34.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PIII Trading at 101.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.94%, as shares surge +118.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII rose by +86.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2300. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw 16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP,, who purchase 4,739,120 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Apr 06. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP, now owns 104,740,954 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc., valued at $5,592,162 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc. stands at -25.74. Equity return is now at value -237.20, with -17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.