Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.23% of that float. The average trading volume for OPEN on May 04, 2023 was 21.86M shares.

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) has decreased by -1.47 when compared to last closing price of 1.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has risen by 6.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.17% and a quarterly drop of -44.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.39% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.70% for OPEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $1.70 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at -14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares sank -24.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5495. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schwartz Christina, who sale 3,456 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Apr 18. After this action, Schwartz Christina now owns 753,771 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $5,729 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 14,532 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 757,227 shares at $24,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.