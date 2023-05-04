Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 683.06x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OMCL is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OMCL is $67.11, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for OMCL is 44.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.78% of that float. The average trading volume for OMCL on May 04, 2023 was 437.05K shares.

The stock price of Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) has jumped by 14.51 compared to previous close of 58.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OMCL’s Market Performance

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has seen a 13.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.43% gain in the past month and a 17.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for OMCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.89% for OMCL’s stock, with a -4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $68 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMCL, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

OMCL Trading at 17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.25. In addition, Omnicell Inc. saw 32.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from Bauer Joanne B, who sale 13,115 shares at the price of $54.24 back on Mar 07. After this action, Bauer Joanne B now owns 28,096 shares of Omnicell Inc., valued at $711,333 using the latest closing price.

Seidelmann Scott Peter, the EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of Omnicell Inc., sale 945 shares at $48.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Seidelmann Scott Peter is holding 29,788 shares at $45,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+46.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell Inc. stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.39. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicell Inc. (OMCL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.31. Total debt to assets is 27.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.