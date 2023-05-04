Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.69 in comparison to its previous close of 0.14, however, the company has experienced a 30.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.19.

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.01% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of NVOS was 22.30M shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has seen a 30.27% increase in the past week, with a 19.42% rise in the past month, and a 6.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.66% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.92% for NVOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -75.61% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares surge +30.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +30.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1202. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.