Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is 4.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOK is 0.97.

The average price recommended by analysts for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is $6.10, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for NOK is 5.57B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On May 04, 2023, NOK’s average trading volume was 17.23M shares.

NOK) stock’s latest price update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.98 in relation to its previous close of 4.10. However, the company has experienced a -2.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK’s stock has fallen by -2.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.80% and a quarterly drop of -16.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Nokia Oyj The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.50% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at -12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nokia Oyj (NOK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.