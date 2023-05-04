Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen a -0.58% decrease in the past week, with a -8.32% drop in the past month, and a -11.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for NFLX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 37.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is $366.03, which is $42.39 above the current market price. The public float for NFLX is 438.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On May 04, 2023, NFLX’s average trading volume was 6.60M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 317.55. However, the company has seen a -0.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $390 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $357, previously predicting the price at $345. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NFLX, setting the target price at $425 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

NFLX Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.35. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from HASTINGS REED, who sale 26,278 shares at the price of $323.96 back on May 01. After this action, HASTINGS REED now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $8,513,136 using the latest closing price.

Hoag Jay C, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 3,698 shares at $352.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Hoag Jay C is holding 0 shares at $1,305,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.