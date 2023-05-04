Navigating the Volatility of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TFFP) Stock

In the past week, TFFP stock has gone up by 12.48%, with a monthly decline of -3.67% and a quarterly plunge of -31.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.78% for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for TFFP’s stock, with a -73.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for TFFP is 19.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFFP on May 04, 2023 was 170.63K shares.

The stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) has increased by 2.61 when compared to last closing price of 0.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFFP reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for TFFP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TFFP, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

TFFP Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6204. In addition, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from Weisman Harlan F, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 10. After this action, Weisman Harlan F now owns 214,615 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $131,835 using the latest closing price.

Mikhak Zamaneh, the Chief Medical Officer of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mikhak Zamaneh is holding 15,000 shares at $12,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

Equity return is now at value -131.80, with -119.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.