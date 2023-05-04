Navigating the Volatility of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) Stock

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a 0.55% increase in the past week, with a -10.92% drop in the past month, and a -12.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.62% for TSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of TSM was 10.99M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 82.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/10/23 that Taiwan Semi Posts First Fall in Monthly Revenue in Years

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $126 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.23. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 33.80, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.