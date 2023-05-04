Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.90 in relation to its previous close of 11.22. However, the company has experienced a 78.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is $28.25, which is $20.83 above the current market price. The public float for NNOX is 47.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNOX on May 04, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX stock saw an increase of 78.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 89.18% and a quarterly increase of 17.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.17% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.70% for NNOX’s stock, with a 6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

NNOX Trading at 62.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.52%, as shares surge +93.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +78.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 44.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-921.16 for the present operating margin

-80.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1226.89. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.06. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -34.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.