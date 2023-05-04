Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is 25.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is 0.69.

The public float for MUFG is 12.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On May 04, 2023, MUFG’s average trading volume was 4.98M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) has plunged by -0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 6.12, but the company has seen a -3.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MUFG’s Market Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has seen a -3.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.18% decline in the past month and a -17.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.53% for MUFG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.33% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw -9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.