MiNK Therapeutics Inc.’s (INKT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, INKT stock has gone down by -42.93%, with a monthly decline of -38.42% and a quarterly plunge of -48.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 43.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.74% for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.27% for INKT’s stock, with a -46.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) Right Now?

The average price predicted for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) by analysts is $6.25, which is $5.08 above the current market price. The public float for INKT is 4.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of INKT was 49.62K shares.

INKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) has jumped by 31.46 compared to previous close of 0.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -42.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INKT Trading at -42.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.52%, as shares sank -40.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INKT fell by -42.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9187. In addition, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. saw -55.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INKT starting from WIINBERG ULF, who purchase 16,661 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Jul 19. After this action, WIINBERG ULF now owns 298,300 shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,209 using the latest closing price.

WIINBERG ULF, the Director of MiNK Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,339 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that WIINBERG ULF is holding 281,639 shares at $4,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INKT

Equity return is now at value -299.70, with -98.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.