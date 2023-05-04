Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has gone down by -5.05% for the week, with a -10.04% drop in the past month and a -39.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.58% for METX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.90% for METX’s stock, with a -50.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) is above average at 2.67x. The 36-month beta value for METX is also noteworthy at -0.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for METX is 20.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of METX on May 04, 2023 was 754.94K shares.

METX) stock’s latest price update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.57 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a -5.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

METX Trading at -18.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.92%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2224. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw 8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01. Equity return is now at value 92.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.