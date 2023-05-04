Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MMAT stock has gone down by -1.58%, with a monthly decline of -61.89% and a quarterly plunge of -81.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.54% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.25% for MMAT’s stock, with a -79.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 2.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MMAT is $1.67, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 267.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.72% of that float. The average trading volume for MMAT on May 04, 2023 was 11.13M shares.

MMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) has plunged by -1.32 when compared to previous closing price of 0.19, but the company has seen a -1.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

MMAT Trading at -56.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -56.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2604. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -84.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from RICE KENNETH L JR, who sale 18,454 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 13. After this action, RICE KENNETH L JR now owns 21,103 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $11,626 using the latest closing price.

Waldern Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Meta Materials Inc., sale 17,372 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Waldern Jonathan is holding 14,274 shares at $10,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.