Make Informed Decisions with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock Updates

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has gone down by -3.61% for the week, with a -2.27% drop in the past month and a -31.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for FIS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for FIS’s stock, with a -28.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FIS is 587.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of FIS was 6.64M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has dropped by -0.51 compared to previous close of 53.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that FIS’s Worldpay Spinoff Is Jumbled by Tough Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $75 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FIS, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.81. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -22.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 958 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Apr 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 5,404 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $54,836 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 783 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 2,983 shares at $44,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.