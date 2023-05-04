MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is above average at 12.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is $74.17, which is $19.96 above the current market price. The public float for MTSI is 51.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTSI on May 04, 2023 was 452.85K shares.

MTSI) stock’s latest price update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.62 in relation to its previous close of 57.04. However, the company has experienced a -5.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI’s stock has fallen by -5.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.31% and a quarterly drop of -18.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.08% for MTSI stock, with a simple moving average of -12.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $65 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTSI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for MTSI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to MTSI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

MTSI Trading at -18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.32. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Dennehy Robert, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $62.40 back on Apr 19. After this action, Dennehy Robert now owns 49,199 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $202,800 using the latest closing price.

Dennehy Robert, the SVP, Operations of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 3,250 shares at $68.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Dennehy Robert is holding 52,449 shares at $223,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +65.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.22. Equity return is now at value 46.30, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 39.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.