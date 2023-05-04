Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.36 in relation to previous closing price of 133.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that Extra Space Agrees to Buy Life Storage. There’s a New Industry Leader.

Is It Worth Investing in Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) is 30.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSI is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is $139.50, which is $9.48 above the current market price. The public float for LSI is 84.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On May 04, 2023, LSI’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

LSI’s Market Performance

LSI stock saw a decrease of -1.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.08% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Life Storage Inc. (LSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for LSI’s stock, with a 11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $126 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSI reach a price target of $97, previously predicting the price at $123. The rating they have provided for LSI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LSI, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

LSI Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSI fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.82. In addition, Life Storage Inc. saw 32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSI starting from Saffire Joseph, who sale 6,130 shares at the price of $99.73 back on Dec 20. After this action, Saffire Joseph now owns 71,921 shares of Life Storage Inc., valued at $611,345 using the latest closing price.

Saffire Joseph, the CEO of Life Storage Inc., sale 5,044 shares at $131.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Saffire Joseph is holding 61,305 shares at $661,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSI

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.