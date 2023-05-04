Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 240.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LNTH is 67.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNTH on May 04, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has surge by 13.97relation to previous closing price of 82.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LNTH’s Market Performance

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has experienced a 10.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.75% rise in the past month, and a 55.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.36% for LNTH stock, with a simple moving average of 35.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.33. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 84.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Montagut Etienne, who sale 2,118 shares at the price of $88.67 back on Apr 17. After this action, Montagut Etienne now owns 67,254 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $187,803 using the latest closing price.

Sabens Andrea, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 386 shares at $88.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Sabens Andrea is holding 61,904 shares at $34,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.