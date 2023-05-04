KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.85relation to previous closing price of 9.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for KEY is 931.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on May 04, 2023 was 24.74M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY’s stock has seen a -9.75% decrease for the week, with a -22.96% drop in the past month and a -51.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for KeyCorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.57% for KEY’s stock, with a -43.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to KEY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -29.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -18.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, KeyCorp saw -45.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Hipple Richard J, who purchase 2,200 shares at the price of $10.66 back on Apr 26. After this action, Hipple Richard J now owns 68,374 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $23,452 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Victor B, the Head of Consumer Bank of KeyCorp, purchase 8,500 shares at $11.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Alexander Victor B is holding 117,196 shares at $100,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KeyCorp (KEY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.