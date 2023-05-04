Kellogg Company (K) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for K is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for K is $72.24, which is $0.76 above the current price. The public float for K is 317.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of K on May 04, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 71.18. However, the company has experienced a 4.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

K’s Market Performance

Kellogg Company (K) has experienced a 4.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.59% rise in the past month, and a 4.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.75% for K stock, with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $71 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to K, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

K Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.50. In addition, Kellogg Company saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $67.14 back on Apr 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,131,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,714,320 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $67.64 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,231,838 shares at $6,764,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kellogg Company (K) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.