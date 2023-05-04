KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) by analysts is $172.58, which is $9.46 above the current market price. The public float for BEKE is 877.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BEKE was 7.15M shares.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.58 in relation to its previous close of 15.16. However, the company has experienced a -1.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Chinese Broker to Conduct Review Into Short-Seller’s Fraud Allegations

BEKE’s Market Performance

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has seen a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.90% decline in the past month and a -20.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for BEKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.92% for BEKE’s stock, with a -5.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BEKE, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

BEKE Trading at -14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.10. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw 10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at -2.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.