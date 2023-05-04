JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JPM is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JPM is $160.37, which is $23.09 above the current price. The public float for JPM is 2.92B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on May 04, 2023 was 14.50M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has plunge by -2.12relation to previous closing price of 138.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 14 hours ago that Why First Republic’s rescue isn’t arresting a selloff in U.S. regional-bank stocks

JPM’s Market Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.47% gain in the past month and a -2.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for JPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for JPM’s stock, with a 6.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $148. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JPM, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

JPM Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.83. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from HOBSON MELLODY L, who purchase 375 shares at the price of $134.53 back on Jan 19. After this action, HOBSON MELLODY L now owns 22,040 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $50,448 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 23,148 shares at $140.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 48,311 shares at $3,247,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.