JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.96 in comparison to its previous close of 18.24, however, the company has experienced a -6.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FROG is $27.20, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for FROG is 79.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for FROG on May 04, 2023 was 767.67K shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

The stock of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has seen a -6.10% decrease in the past week, with a -8.72% drop in the past month, and a -32.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for FROG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.50% for FROG’s stock, with a -20.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $29 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FROG reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for FROG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to FROG, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

FROG Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.89. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Shlomi Ben Haim, who sale 45,860 shares at the price of $20.96 back on Apr 19. After this action, Shlomi Ben Haim now owns 5,254,105 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $961,363 using the latest closing price.

Simon Frederic, the Director of JFrog Ltd., sale 45,000 shares at $20.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Simon Frederic is holding 5,307,134 shares at $930,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd. (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.